Flowers blossom across China during Spring Festival

Women of Dong ethnic group are seen in rapeseed field in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Liang Guangyuan)

Plum flowers are seen in Xinguo Village, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Long Linzhi)

Women of Dong ethnic group walk in rapeseed field in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Liang Guangyuan)

A bee flies among rapeseed flowers in Changfeng Village, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Tan Kaixing)

Tourists view cherry flowers at a garden in Yuqing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/He Chunyu)

Tourists view plum flowers at a scenic spot in Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Xiaofeng)

A tourist takes photo of tulips in Zizhou park in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Zichuang)

A bee flies among flowers in Bairen Village, Luocheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Wei Rudai)

Tourists view flowers at Donghui park in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Dai Funian)