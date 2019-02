Highlights of 40th Baotu Spring lantern fair in E China

Tourists view lanterns during the 40th Baotu Spring lantern fair in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

Tourists view lanterns during the 40th Baotu Spring lantern fair in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

A tourist takes photo of a lantern during the 40th Baotu Spring lantern fair in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

Tourists view lanterns during the 40th Baotu Spring lantern fair in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

Fancy lanterns are displayed during the 40th Baotu Spring lantern fair in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

Tourists view lanterns during the 40th Baotu Spring lantern fair in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

Tourists view lanterns during the 40th Baotu Spring lantern fair in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

Fancy lanterns are displayed during the 40th Baotu Spring lantern fair in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

Tourists view lanterns during the 40th Baotu Spring lantern fair in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

A tourist takes photo of a lantern during the 40th Baotu Spring lantern fair in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)