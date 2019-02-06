Russia's Palace Bridge lit in red lights to mark Chinese New Year

The Palace Bridge is lit in red lights to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Irina Motina)

The Palace Bridge is lit in red lights to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Irina Motina)

The Palace Bridge is lit in red lights to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Irina Motina)

The Palace Bridge is lit in red lights to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Irina Motina)

The Palace Bridge is lit in red lights to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Irina Motina)