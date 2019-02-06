Russia's Palace Bridge lit in red lights to mark Chinese New Year

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/6 14:42:00

The Palace Bridge is lit in red lights to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Irina Motina)


 

Posted in: WORLD
