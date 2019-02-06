City scenery in Girona, Spain

Two pigeons are seen near the roof of a historical building in Girona, Spain, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

A building is reflected in the rearview mirror of a motorcycle in Girona, Spain, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Two cyclists pass by a bakery store in Girona, Spain, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Two tourists are seen in front of a gate of the Cathedral in Girona, Spain, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

A young couple enjoy sunshine on the steps in front of the Cathedral in Girona, Spain, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

This picture taken on Feb. 5, 2019 shows the interior of the Cathedral in Girona, Spain. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

This picture taken from the Wall of Girona on Feb. 5, 2019 shows the city view in Girona, Spain. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)