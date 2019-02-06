Bang Opera staged in Anhui to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/6 15:33:28

Actors perform the Bang Opera at the Weiwu Square in Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zhang Yanlin)


 

Posted in: CHINA
