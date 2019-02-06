Bang Opera staged in Anhui to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

Actors perform the Bang Opera at the Weiwu Square in Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zhang Yanlin)

Residents view the Bang Opera at the Weiwu Square in Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zhang Yanlin)

Actors perform the Bang Opera at the Weiwu Square in Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Liu Qinli)

An actress performs the Bang Opera at the Weiwu Square in Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Liu Qinli)

Actors perform the Bang Opera at the Weiwu Square in Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zhang Yanlin)

Actors perform the Bang Opera at the Weiwu Square in Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Liu Qinli)