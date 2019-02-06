Kenyan leader cautions against external interference in Africa's affairs

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday cautioned foreign actors against interfering in the internal affairs of African countries.



Kenyatta, who held talks here with visiting Sudanese Vice President Osman Mohamed Yousif, said external players should not use the challenges facing the continent to curtail its progress.



"Kenya will stand with Sudan and I am optimistic that Sudan will overcome the challenges it is facing," he said in a statement issued after the talks.



According to the statement, Kenyatta, who received a special message from Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, said the situation in Sudan was under control and that the country was calm contrary to the picture painted by some foreign actors.



He said Kenya will continue to support Sudan as it manages its internal affairs and called for the lifting of the sanctions imposed on the country.



"We will continue our solidarity with Sudan because the sovereignty of all IGAD (Inter-Governmental Authority on Development) member states is something of great importance to us," he added.



The IGAD is a trade bloc which embraces eight countries in eastern Africa, including Kenya and Sudan, with a focus on development and environmental control.



Sudan has been wracked by violent protests since December 2018 after Khartoum which is facing economic crunch cut a vital subsidy on bread.



The protest campaign led by the Sudanese Professionals Association quickly escalated into anti-government demonstrations across cities and towns, with protesters calling on Bashir to step down.



However, Kenyatta said that as a member of the IGAD, Sudan was a pillar of stability in the region.



During the meeting, the Sudanese vice president stressed Kenya's importance in the region, saying that was why President Kenyatta had to be briefed on the situation in Sudan.



Yousif also praised the cooperation between the two countries, noting that Kenya is one of Sudan's key development partners.

