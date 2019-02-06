China's COSCO SHIPPING LIBRA docked at Port of Antwerp

Gu Mingzhang, captain of COSCO SHIPPING LIBRA, checks equipment aboard the ship at the Port of Antwerp in Belgium, Feb. 5, 2019. China's 20,000 plus twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container vessel COSCO SHIPPING LIBRA docked at the Port of Antwerp on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Photo taken on Feb. 5, 2019 shows COSCO SHIPPING LIBRA at the Port of Antwerp in Belgium. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Photo taken on Feb. 5, 2019 shows cargo containers on COSCO SHIPPING LIBRA at the Port of Antwerp in Belgium. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)