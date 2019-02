A Palestinian refugee man gets food aids provided by United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on Feb. 5, 2019. As the oldest and largest relief organization, UNRWA was established in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.4 million registered Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip to achieve their full potential in human development. (Xinhua/Stringer)