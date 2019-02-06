Chinese Lunar New Year serves bond between Chinese and Thais: Chinese ambassador

Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn attends the opening ceremony of the Happy Chinese Lunar New Year 2019 at Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 5, 2019. The Chinese Lunar New Year serves as a bond connecting the Chinese and Thai peoples and it is also a great period of time when the two peoples celebrate together, Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Lyu Jian said Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the celebrations. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
Dancers perform at the opening ceremony of the Happy Chinese Lunar New Year 2019 at Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Lyu Jian addresses the opening ceremony of the Happy Chinese Lunar New Year 2019 at Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
Dancers perform at the opening ceremony of the Happy Chinese Lunar New Year 2019 at Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)