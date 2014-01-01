US President Donald Trump gives Lunar New Year greetings

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday extended his greetings to those celebrating the Lunar New Year.



He wished them "good health, prosperity, and happiness" in the Year of the Pig.



Here is the full text of Trump's presidential message:



"Melania and I send our greetings to those celebrating the Lunar New Year.



Today, people across the United States and around the world mark the beginning of the Lunar New Year with spectacular fireworks displays, joyful festivals, and family gatherings. This is a sacred time for many people of Asian descent, and it is an opportunity for all Americans to honor the important contributions these communities have made to the story of American greatness.



As families, friends, and loved ones gather to welcome the Year of the Pig, we join in sharing our best wishes for."

