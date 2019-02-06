Gun battle kills 5 militants in Southern Afghanistan

Clash between government forces and the Taliban group in Garmsir district of southern Helmand province has left five militants dead and injured three others, a statement from the provincial government said here on Wednesday.



According to the statement, the clash flared up after the government forces stormed a Taliban hideout in Habibullah Kalai area on Tuesday which killed five insurgents on the spot and forcing the insurgents to flee.



The security forces have also discovered and defused 25 mines and explosive devices from the area, the statement said.



It also said that the operations would continue until the area is cleansed of the insurgents.



Taliban militants haven't commented.

