Chinese Academy of Sciences to strengthen international cooperation

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has said it will enhance its internationalization strategy through international collaborative science projects and gathering international high-level talent.
Zhang Yaping, vice president of CAS, said the academy had seen fruitful results in international cooperation in 2018.
The academy launched the Alliance of International Science Organizations in the Belt and Road
Region in November last year, creating a platform for countries along the Belt and Road to deepen cooperation in science and tackle common challenges.
Through active participation in multilateral collaboration platforms such as The World Academy of Sciences for the advancement of science in developing countries, the academy has enhanced China's role in global governance and deeply integrated into global innovative networks.
The academy has played an active role in several international "big science" projects including the Third-pole Environment program, the International Meridian Circle Program and the brain science program.
The academy has also recruited more international talent, especially top-level innovation talent for its science projects such as China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope and stem cell research.