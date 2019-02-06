US army intensifies airstrikes in Somalia

The US military said it intensified airstrikes in Somalia in the past two days as part of the efforts to weaken the al-Shabab's grip on the Horn of Africa nation.



The US Africa Command (AFRICOM), which oversees American troops on the African continent, said in a statement issued Tuesday that it conducted two airstrikes in separate engagements on Sunday and Tuesday to disrupt the group's leadership networks and degrade its freedom to maneuver within the region.



"These precision airstrikes support Somali partners' ongoing efforts to reduce al-Shabab safe havens, degrade the terrorists' infrastructure, and destroy terrorist equipment," AFRICOM said without giving the casualty numbers.



The US army said the first airstrike occurred in the vicinity of Gandarshe in southern Somalia on Sunday while the second airstrike was conducted in the vicinity of Leego, Bay region in southwest Somalia.

