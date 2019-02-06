S.African scholars have high expectations on State of the Nation Address

With the State of the Nation Address coming on Thursday, South African experts said President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to outline how his government would revive ailing economic growth and give details on how corruption would be tackled further.



With unemployment rate at 27.7 percent and the economy expected to grow by 1.3 percent in 2019, Prof Jannie Rossouw, Head of School of Economic and Business Science in Wits University, said Ramaphosa should indicate how he would fix this.



"He will have to give details on how his government would grow the growth and begin to create jobs. He also needs to say he would attract more foreign investment into the country," he told Xinhua.



Rossouw said Ramaphosa is also expected to tell the nation about how he would reduce corruption, particularly after senior government members were fingered in graft at the state capture inquiry.



"Members of the public want to see how he is dealing with corruption. Within his government and the National Executive Committee," Rossouw said.



Ramaphosa said late last year he was determined to root out "horrifying levels of corruption" which left state-owned entities relying on government bailouts.



Some foreign nations warned Ramaphosa that foreign direct investment into South Africa could be hampered if actions are not taken against those implicated in corruption.



Political analyst Sandile Hlangani told Xinhua that the State of the Nation Address should speak to what the ANC election manifesto promised in January.



"In the manifesto the Party promises that there's a plan to turn around the economy, receive more investment and provide jobs to millions of young people. This is an opportunity to demonstrate how that would unfold." Hlangani said.

