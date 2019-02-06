Vietnam welcomes 2nd Trump-Kim meeting

Vietnam welcomes the second summit between the top leaders of the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) slated for Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam.
Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Le Thi Thu Hang made the statement on Wednesday when replying to reporters' questions for Vietnam's comment on US President Donald Trump's remarks in his latest State of the Union address on the second summit between him and DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un.
"Vietnam strongly supports dialogues to maintain peace, security and stability on the Korean Peninsula
," the spokeswoman stated.
"Vietnam is ready to make active contribution to and cooperate with relevant sides to ensure the success for the second US-DPRK summit, thus helping realize the above-mentioned goal," she added.
The two leaders met for the first time in Singapore in June last year.