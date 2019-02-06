5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Philippine main Luzon island

A magnitude-5.6 earthquake rattled Pangasinan province in the Philippine main Luzon island on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.



The institute said the quake, which struck at 6:25 p,m. local time, hit at a depth of 107 kilometers, six km northeast of Mabini town in Pangasinan.



The tremor was also felt in Malolos in Bulacan province, Guagua in Pampanga province, Laoag City, and Pasuquin in Ilocos Norte.



The institute said the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, is not expected to cause any damage. However, it said that aftershocks may be expected.



The Philippines sits on a region called the Pacific Ring of Fire where earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.

