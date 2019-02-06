Italian PM visits Iraq developing ties

The Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte Wednesday paid an official visit to Iraq and held meetings with top Iraqi officials, state-run al-Iraqiya TV reported.



Conte arrived in Baghdad for his first visit as Italian prime minister and was received by his Iraqi counterpart Adel Abdul Mahdi, discussing bilateral ties and other issues.



"We have an opportunity to develop ties with Iraq in various fields and are working with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and World Bank to implement several projects in Iraq," Conte said at a joint press conference.



"Iraq faces significant challenges, such as stability and prosperity, but we are confident that the Iraqi government will achieve the goals," he added.



For his part, Abdul Mahdi reiterated the importance of developing relations with Italy, saying that "Iraq enjoys good relations with Italy and the two countries have an opportunity to develop the relations."



"Many Italian companies are operating in Iraq and we encourage more to come," Abdul Mahdi added.



Iraq has witnessed a series of high level diplomatic encounters in recent months, including visits of King Abdullah II of Jordan and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

