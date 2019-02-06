Russia's 2018 trade surplus 61.5 pct up year on year

Russia's trade surplus rose 61.5 percent year on year in 2018, the country's Federal Customs Service said Wednesday.



"The trade balance was positive at 211.6 billion US dollars, which is 80.6 billion US dollars more than in January-December 2017," it said in a statement.



Trade turnover amounted to 692.6 billion dollars last year, up 17.6 percent from the previous year.



Exports amounted to 452.1 billion dollars, 25.6 percent up from a year ago, while imports totaled 240.5 billion dollars, up 5.1 percent.



Fuel and energy products accounted for 63.7 percent of the exports, up 6.4 percent in volume and 35.2 percent in value.



Metal products, another major item contributing to the trade surplus last year, accounted for 9.9 percent of the exports, up 8.5 percent in volume and 19.9 percent in value.



In the commodity structure of imports, the largest share was taken last year by machinery and equipment, which accounted for 47.3 percent, 2 percent more than in the previous year.

