SoftBank's group net profit doubles in April-December period as tech investments pay dividends

SoftBank Group Corp. said Wednesday its group net profit increased 51.6 percent in the April-December period owing to gains from investments through its Saudi-backed Vision Fund, which helped offset market losses connected to US chipmaker Nvidia.



The Tokyo-based conglomerate said its group net profit in the recording period came in at 1.54 trillion yen (14.04 billion US dollars), with the rise attributed to gains made by tech firms invested in by its Vision Fund, including Uber Technologies, WeWork Cos, Nvidia and chip designer ARM.



The telecommunications and internet behemoth, while not announcing a guidance for the full current fiscal year through March, said its group operating profit jumped 61.8 percent to 1.86 trillion yen (16.95 billion US dollars), based on sales of 7.17 trillion yen (65.36 billion US dollars), which is an increase of 5.2 percent.



Including the Vision Fund, launched last year with more than 90 billion US dollars in capital, SoftBank Group's fund management operations accounted for 808.79 billion yen (7.37 billion US dollars) of its 1.86 trillion yen (16.95 billion US dollars) in operating profit, SoftBank Group Corp. said.



At the end of the October-December period, the Vision Fund had invested 45.5 billion US dollars in 49 firms, including ride-hailing startups and a shared workspace provider, with the investments valued at 55.3 billion US dollars, according to SoftBank Group's figures.



Losses made by Nvidia, owing to slumping demand for gaming chips, were offset by the firm's other fund managed operations, SoftBank Group said.



On Wednesday, SoftBank Group announced a 600 billion yen (5.5 billion US dollar) share buyback, saying it would repurchase 112 million shares over the the next 11 months. This comprises around 10.3 percent of its total outstanding shares.



SoftBank Group has been successful in increasing its valuations for its tech-based investments and the buyback plan comes after 2.35 trillion yen (21.41 billion US dollars) was raised in December by listing about one-third of the shares in Japan-based telecommunication firm SoftBank Corp.



On Tuesday, SoftBank Corp. announced a 24 percent jump in its quarterly operating profit. Its operating profit in the October-December quarter came in at 438.3 billion yen (3.99 billion US dollars) compared to 274 billion yen (2.49 billion US dollars) booked a year earlier, it said.

