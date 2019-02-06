Ukraine completes 30 pct of "wall" along border with Russia

Ukraine has completed 30 percent of its "Wall" project along the border with Russia, local media reported Wednesday, citing a government spokesman.



Oleg Slobodyan, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, told local 5 TV-channel that the project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.



In October 2014, the Ukrainian government launched the project, which envisages installing fortifications and barriers, such as barbed wire and fences with motion sensors and infrared cameras, along about 2,000-km-long border with Russia.



The project was designed to "cut off Russian support" for armed groups in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions, which have been involved in a conflict with the government since April 2014.



Kiev has long accused Russia of aiding the insurgents in eastern Ukraine and sending troops to combat areas there. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed Kiev's claims, saying that Ukraine has offered no evidence of Russia's alleged involvement in the conflict.

