French FinMin calls EU refusal of Alstom-Siemens rail merger "economic mistake"

The European Commission had made "an economic mistake" by blocking a deal between France's Alstom and Germany's Siemens to combine their activities to face foreign harsh competitiveness, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.



"The European Commission (refused) the Alstom-Siemens merger. This is an economic mistake: the criteria chosen by the Commission are not the right one, and that is a political mistake: (its) role of is to defend Europe's economic interests," Le Maire told France 2 television.



"We must now look to the future and refound the rules of the European competition. With my German counterpart Peter Altmaier, we will make proposals to rewrite these rules and have more ambitious European industrial policy," he added.



"The pertinent market for analyzing competition is the world market and not the European market," he stressed.



Earlier on Wednesday, EU regulators blocked rail merger deal between Alstom and Siemens to protect competition in the European railway industry.



Many countries including Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain feared the planned joint venture would potentially overpower smaller rail manufacturers and increase prices in the market.

