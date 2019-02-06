China investigating "HIV positive" human immunoglobulin case

China's health authorities Wednesday launched an investigation into a batch of human immunoglobulin for intravenous injection, which were reported to be HIV antibody positive.



The drugs, carrying the batch number of 20180610Z, were manufactured by China Meheco Xinxing Pharma Co. in Shanghai.



Shanghai's drug watchdog has ordered the company to halt production and initiate emergency recall of its products.



The National Health Commission said it has informed the National Medical Products Administration to demand medical institutions nationwide to stop using and seal products of the said batch number.



The commission said the risk of HIV infection is "very low" for those who have been injected the product, based on related literatures, manufacturing technique and the pH value of the product.



A follow-up monitoring plan has been made for these people, it said.



The commission has sent a working team to Shanghai to supervise and guide related work.



A group of experts sent by the National Medical Products Administration has arrived in Shanghai for site inspection at the company. All the related production and inspection records have been sealed.

