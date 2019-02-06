Authorities probe alleged HIV-positive antibody blood plasma products by Shanghai drug firm

National and local health and drug authorities have begun an investigation after media reported that blood plasma products produced by a Shanghai pharmaceutical company were tested HIV-positive. However, the chances to get infected with HIV are slim, authorities announced Wednesday.



The product is intravenous immunoglobulin, an immune therapy treatment made of human blood plasma, and is aimed at curing immune diseases. It was produced by China Meheco Xinxing Pharma Co., a Shanghai-based company.



According to media reports, test results showed that the HIV antibody of certain batches of the products were positive and the company was ordered to suspend production of the products.



A total of 12,226 50ml bottles of the product were issued and approved by the Shanghai food and drug testing institute under the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, according to The Beijing News, noting that those batches of products are due to expire in June 2021.



The National Health Commission (NHC) and Shanghai Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday confirmed that they have begun an investigation on this case.



The NHC has ordered hospitals to suspend the use of the bathes of products and plans to visit and closely monitor relevant patients.



The Shanghai administration begun retesting the sample and ordered the company to suspend its production and launch a recall of the products. The national drug watchdog also sent experts to assist in the investigation.



The NHC said that the possibility for patients to get infected with HIV is slim due to the immune treatment's characteristics of an inactive virus and its PH value.



"If a positive HIV antibody were detected in blood products it means that it has been contaminated by blood from HIV-positive people," Wang Yuedan, a doctor from Peking University Health Science Center, told The Beijing News.



Wang said that plasma in blood banks or the company's blood plasma station could be contaminated.



Wang also said the chance is slim for people to be infected with HIV, because the proportion of contaminated plasma in the product remains unknown and some virus will be inactive during the production process.



The Shanghai company was founded in 2000, and its main business is producing and distributing blood products. The company was penalized in 2016 for illegally producing human fibrinogen, the China News Service reported.



Global Times





