Vehicles of China's 35th Antarctic expedition on their way to Zhongshan station

Members of the 35th Chinese research mission to the Antarctic, from the Kunlun and Taishan teams, pose for a group photo in Antarctica on Feb. 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

The Kunlun team and the Taishan team of China's 35th Antarctic expedition are on their way to Zhongshan station in Antarctica on Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Vehicles of China's 35th Antarctic expedition are on their way to Zhongshan station in Antarctica on Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

