Tourists enjoy tulip flowers in Kunming, SW China's Yunnan

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 6, 2019 shows tourists enjoying tulip flowers at a wetland park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Over 50 kinds of tulip flowers are in blossom at the park. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

