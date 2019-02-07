Tourists enjoy tulip flowers in Kunming, SW China's Yunnan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/7 9:07:53

Tourists enjoy tulip flowers at a wetland park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 6, 2019. Over 50 kinds of tulip flowers are in blossom at the park. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

