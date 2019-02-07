Kala Ghoda Arts Festival held in Mumbai, India

A visitor takes selfies with an artwork during the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai, India, on Feb. 6, 2019. The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is India's largest multicultural festival, which takes place every February. The event draws visitors in large numbers from India and the world. (Xinhua/Stringer)





Visitors view artworks during the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai, India, on Feb. 6, 2019. The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is India's largest multicultural festival, which takes place every February. The event draws visitors in large numbers from India and the world. (Xinhua/Stringer)