Tourists view a giant lantern group during a lantern fair held in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2019. Over 130 lantern groups were displayed at the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Chaoqun)

Photo taken on Feb. 5, 2019 shows dragon-shaped and phoenix-shaped lanterns at a lantern fair held in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Over 130 lantern groups were displayed at the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Chaoqun)

Tourists visit a lantern fair held in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2019. Over 130 lantern groups were displayed at the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Chaoqun)

Photo taken on Feb. 5, 2019 shows a peacock-shaped lantern at a lantern fair held in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Over 130 lantern groups were displayed at the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Chaoqun)

Tourists pose for photos in front of lanterns during a lantern fair held in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2019. Over 130 lantern groups were displayed at the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Chaoqun)



