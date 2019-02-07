U.S. president set to visit Britain for NATO summit

The President of the United States Donald Trump is expected to visit Britain in December for a NATO summit, over a year after his first trip to the country was widely protested.



NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement published Wednesday that "the Allies have agreed" to meet to discuss security challenges and how NATO can adapt to keep people safe.



In a statement published by the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday, Theresa May said it would be an "important opportunity" to modernize.



"December's meeting is an important opportunity to determine the steps we must now take to modernize the Alliance and ensure its continued success," May said.



The UK has played a central role throughout NATO's history as it has adapted to deal with new and complex threats to our security, the statement said.



The U.S. president, who has repeatedly criticized the NATO, will meet heads of state in London.



Trump's controversial first official trip to Britain took place in last July, amid a backdrop of angry protests.



He met the Queen at Windsor Castle and held talks with the prime minister as thousands of people marched through central London protesting his visit.

