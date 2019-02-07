Iraq president says keen to establish effective ties with Italy, EU

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (L, Center) meets with Iraq's President Barham Salih (R, Center) in Baghdad, Iraq, on Feb. 6, 2019. Iraq's President Barham Salih on Wednesday said that Iraq is keen to establish effective relations with Italy and the European Union. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Iraq's President Barham Salih on Wednesday said that Iraq is keen to establish effective relations with Italy and the European Union.During his meeting with the visiting Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Baghdad, Salih asserted the importance of strengthening ties with Italy, and reaffirmed Iraq's willingness to expand cooperation with regional and international countries, said a statement from the Iraqi presidency's media office."The development and advancing of relations between the two countries will expand the horizon for cooperation and benefit the two peoples," the statement quoted Salih as saying.According to the statement, Salih also expressed his appreciation for Italy's participation in the anti-Islamic State (IS) global coalition, assisting Iraq's security forces, and its contribution in several service projects in Iraq.For his part, Conte "reaffirmed his country's support in the fight against terror, and willingness to boost bilateral cooperation," the statement added.Earlier in the day, Conte arrived in Baghdad for his first official visit as the prime minister, and was received by his Iraqi counterpart Adel Abdul Mahdi.