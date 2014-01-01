Chinese ambassador says 'no better option' for China, U.S than cooperation

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said on Wednesday that there is "no better option" for China and the United States than cooperation, according to Xinhua.



China and the U.S. should properly handle differences and accommodate each other's core interests and concerns, Cui said, adding the world needs the two countries to work together more than ever before.



He also warned that the so-called "decoupling" of China and the U.S. would be disastrous for both economies and the world economy at large.





