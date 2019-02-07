Tests show Meheco's human immunoglobulin HIV negative

Tests showed the reportedly HIV-positive human immunoglobulin for intravenous injection were virus negative, China's medical product watchdog said Thursday.



The results of nucleic acid test (NAT) on HIV, HBV and HCV for the drugs manufactured by Shanghai-based China Meheco Xinxing Pharma Co., Ltd. were all negative, the National Medical Products Administration said in a statement.



The NAT result on HIV for patients in Jiangxi was also negative, the statement said.

