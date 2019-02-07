People enjoy folk arts during Chinese Lunar New Year holiday

People watch a folk artist making sugar painting at a local market in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 7, 2019, the third day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Yang Yang)

Tourists experience piying opera, or shadow puppet performance, at a Spring Festival temple fair in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Dong Jun)

Folk artists perform at the ancient town in Zhengding County of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 6, 2019, the second day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Su Yang)

People visit a temple fair in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 6, 2019, the second day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Dong Jun)





A child looks at pig-shaped dough sculptures at a local market in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 7, 2019, the third day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Yang Yang)