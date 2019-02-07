Russia has no plans to deploy missiles in Belarus: ambassador

Russia is not going to deploy its missiles in Belarus, Russian ambassador to Belarus Mikhail Babich told journalists on Wednesday.



While visiting Brest, a city in the southwest of Belarus, Babich said Russia has no plans to deploy its missiles in Belarus in response to the U.S. withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.



The Russian ambassador stressed that the current configuration of the joint military group of Russia and Belarus allows solving military tasks without transferring its retaliatory forces to another territory.



The diplomat said Russia and Belarus have joint plans for military use, defense and security. All security commitments will be implemented, he added.

