Anggoci hydropower station under construction in Indonesia

Photo taken on Feb. 5, 2019 shows sluice gates of the Anggoci hydropower station under construction, which is built by China's Jiangxi Water and Hydropower Construction Co., Ltd, in North Sumatra Province, Indonesia. More than 140 workers from China and Indonesia were involved in the Anggoci hydropower station project. The construction is anticipated to be completed in July this year. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Photo taken on Feb. 5, 2019 shows a water-diversion canal and sluice gates of the Anggoci hydropower station under construction, which is built by China's Jiangxi Water and Hydropower Construction Co., Ltd, in North Sumatra Province, Indonesia. More than 140 workers from China and Indonesia were involved in the Anggoci hydropower station project. The construction is anticipated to be completed in July this year. (Xinhua/Du Yu)