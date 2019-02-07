Chinese people travel around country to mark Spring Festival

People play at an amusement park in Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

Tourists enjoy tulip flowers at a wetland park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 6, 2019. Over 50 kinds of tulip flowers are in blossom at the park. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

Tourists visit Hebei Museum in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 6, 2019, the second day of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Tourists watch a musical performance at Qilou ancient street in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 6, 2019, the second day of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Actors perform during a festive parade in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2019, the second day of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

Actors perform traditional opera in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2019, the second day of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

Tourists visit the Ruins of St. Paul's in Macao, south China, Feb. 6, 2019, the second day of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Tourists visit Wuzhen scenic spot in east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2019, the second day of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)