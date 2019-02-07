Sales of copycat clothes, cosmetics used in CCTV gala skyrocket

Several costumes and cosmetics performers worn at the 2019 Spring Festival Gala produced by the China Central Television (CCTV) have gone viral on Chinese social media, which have compelled netizens to buy similar clothes and lipsticks, and helped boost online sales.



The lipstick color used by Li Sisi, one of the gala's TV presenters, became one of hottest topics on Sina Weibo and has been read more than 470 million times as of Thursday.



While watching the gala Monday evening, netizens noticed the color of Li's lip, which they found uncommon but shiny and pretty. Many netizens searched for the lipstick that the presenter used on Sina Weibo, and the topic became one of the most popular on short notice.



Besides the lipstick, overcoats and sneakers that several comedians wore also trended online, and have been read more than 100 million times.



Many netizens were attracted to the clothes on the CCTV gala, saying they wanted to know the purchasing links on the network shopping platform, and some of them shared their discoveries on Taobao with others.



Merchants on network purchasing platforms such as Taobao launched similar-styled clothes and same-colored lipsticks even before the end of the gala, and used the performers in their advertisements, Beijing Youth Daily reported on Wednesday.



According to the report, more customers consulted online merchants about those products after the Spring Festival Gala was aired.



Xiao Bin, one of the overseas purchasing agents, told the Beijing Youth Daily that some customers asked her about the price of the clothes as well as cosmetics which appeared on the gala, and gave deposits before the end of the show.



"Most of them asked about the lipstick that Li Sisi used," she said.



The wine pot which was the main prop in a magic show at the gala has also been pushed on the online shopping platforms, and the price of these same type of magic pots rose from 1,600 yuan ($237) to 3,300 yuan.



However, the report said that the popularity of the clothes and lipsticks raised the question about whether products online platforms sell are authentic.



For example, one singer's tailored suit should be 27,000 yuan but the online platform was selling a fake version for only 118 yuan.





