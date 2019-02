City view of Los Angeles after rain

People enjoy the view of downtown Los Angeles after rain, the United States, Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Qian Weizhong)

A man takes pictures of downtown Los Angeles after rain, the United States, Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Qian Weizhong)

People enjoy the view of downtown Los Angeles after rain, the United States, Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Qian Weizhong)

Photo taken on Feb. 6, 2019 shows a view of downtown Los Angeles after rain, the United States. (Xinhua/Qian Weizhong)

Photo taken on Feb. 6, 2019 shows a view of downtown Los Angeles after rain, the United States. (Xinhua/Qian Weizhong)

A man takes pictures of downtown Los Angeles after rain, the United States , Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Qian Weizhong)