Red-billed leiothrixes frolic by pool in central China's Hubei

Red-billed leiothrixes frolic by a pool of a community green belt in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Shusong)

Red-billed leiothrixes frolic by a pool of a community green belt in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Shusong)

A red-billed leiothrix frolics by a pool of a community green belt in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Shusong)

Red-billed leiothrixes frolic by a pool of a community green belt in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Shusong)

Red-billed leiothrixes frolic by a pool of a community green belt in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Shusong)

Red-billed leiothrixes frolic by a pool of a community green belt in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Shusong)

Red-billed leiothrixes frolic by a pool of a community green belt in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Shusong)

Red-billed leiothrixes frolic by a pool of a community green belt in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Shusong)

Red-billed leiothrixes frolic by a pool of a community green belt in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Shusong)