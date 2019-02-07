Artists from Beijing Dance Academy perform in Budapest, Hungary

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/7 23:55:25

Artists from the Beijing Dance Academy perform to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Budapest, capital of Hungary, Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Artists from the Beijing Dance Academy perform to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Budapest, capital of Hungary, Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Artists from the Beijing Dance Academy perform to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Budapest, capital of Hungary, Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Artists from the Beijing Dance Academy perform to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Budapest, capital of Hungary, Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Artists from the Beijing Dance Academy perform to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Budapest, capital of Hungary, Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Artists from the Beijing Dance Academy perform to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Budapest, capital of Hungary, Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Artists from the Beijing Dance Academy perform to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Budapest, capital of Hungary, Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Artists from the Beijing Dance Academy perform to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Budapest, capital of Hungary, Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Artists from the Beijing Dance Academy perform to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Budapest, capital of Hungary, Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Artists from the Beijing Dance Academy perform to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Budapest, capital of Hungary, Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Artists from the Beijing Dance Academy perform to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Budapest, capital of Hungary, Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus