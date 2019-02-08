Police officers at immigration inspection checkpoint on duty during Spring Festival

Policewoman Feng Zhe talks with her son via a video call during a break at the immigration inspection checkpoint of the airport in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2019. Police officers at immigration inspection checkpoint of the airport in Qingdao were on duty as usual during the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Xie Hao)

Policewoman Xu Huijuan (1st R) helps a woman carrying her child collect information at immigration inspection checkpoint of the airport in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2019. Police officers at immigration inspection checkpoint of the airport in Qingdao were on duty as usual during the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Xie Hao)

Policewoman Sun Wenjing (R) helps an elderly man get cleared at immigration inspection checkpoint of the airport in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2019. Police officers at immigration inspection checkpoint of the airport in Qingdao were on duty as usual during the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Xie Hao)

Policewomen walk to their workplace at immigration inspection checkpoint of the airport in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2019. Police officers at immigration inspection checkpoint of the airport in Qingdao were on duty as usual during the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Xie Hao)

Policewoman Wang Qian (R) helps a foreigner get cleared at immigration inspection checkpoint of the airport in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2019. Police officers at immigration inspection checkpoint of the airport in Qingdao were on duty as usual during the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Xie Hao)