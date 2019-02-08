Huawei representative rebukes US ambassador's accusation, defends integrity and safety

In one of the strongest public remarks ever, a senior representative of China's tech company Huawei on Thursday night rebutted fear-mongering of the company.



At a ballroom in Brussels packed with well over 100 guests, mostly Europeans, Huawei's envoy to the European Union Institutions launched a robust defense of the Chinese technology giant.



"Recently, Huawei has been under constant attack by some countries and politicians, we are shocked, or sometimes feel amused by those ungrounded and senseless allegations," said Abraham Liu, Huawei's Vice-President for the European Region and Chief Representative to the EU Institutions.



"For example, yesterday, the US ambassador to the European Union, Mr. Sondland, says someone in Beijing can remotely run a certain car off the road on 5G network and kill the person that's in it. This is an insult to people's intelligence, let alone the technological experts across the world," Liu said.

