Cole flower fields in southwest China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/8 9:32:54

People walk past the cole flower fields at Liangmu Village of Mochong Township in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

People walk past the cole flower fields at Liangmu Village of Mochong Township in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

People ride motorcycles past the cole flower fields at Liangmu Village of Mochong Township in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 7, 2019 shows the cole flower fields at Liangmu Village of Mochong Township in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

Photo taken on Feb. 7, 2019 shows the cole flower fields at Liangmu Village of Mochong Township in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 7, 2019 shows the cole flower fields at Liangmu Village of Mochong Township in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus