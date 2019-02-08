Horse race held to celebrate Tibetan New Year

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/8 10:53:38

A racer competes during a horse race held to celebrate Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

Racers compete during a horse race held to celebrate Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

A man demonstrates equestrian skills during an event held to celebrate Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

A man demonstrates equestrian skills during an event held to celebrate Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

People demonstrate equestrian skills during an event held to celebrate Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

Racers compete during a horse race held to celebrate Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

Racers prepare for a horse race held to celebrate Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

A woman demonstrates equestrian skills during an event held to celebrate Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus