Macao holds parade to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

A parade was held in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Thursday night to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, featuring float parade, dances, fireworks show and float exhibition.



The event was organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). A total of 18 floats were shown during the parade, decorated with lights and flowers, symbolizing traditional Chinese dishes with auspicious wishes.



The parade was one of Macao SAR's signature festive events, which gains wider popularity each year, Director of the MGTO Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes told reporters.



It started from the Macao Tower and ended at the Macao Science Center, with a total of 800 performers from the mainland, the Macao SAR, the Hong Kong SAR, as well as those from Indonesia, Japan, Slovakia and other countries and regions.



A second parade is to be held on Sunday night, the organizers said.

