Chinese Spring Festival, the way I see it

China's Great Wall is famous worldwide, and many consider it one of the world's wonders. I am one of them. However, aside from the wall, China stages what appears to be the greatest human migration on earth every year from a travel rush triggered by the Chinese tradition of family reunions during the Spring Festival.



As an international student, I got to know about the massive nature of the migration by watching reports from CGTN, particularly figures showing tens of millions of domestic journeys mostly from major cities. This is evident in the crowded railways and airports before the lunar festival, with people desperately wanting to go home. One of the reports showed a group of citizens who traveled hundreds of miles with their families and belongings on bikes to meet their love ones.



I believe the Chinese people maintained their traditional values in the face of rapid modernization as they still attach great importance to many customs in the Spring Festival. Many want to give souvenirs to friends and loved ones and enjoy the special dinner most families prepare on Spring Festival eve.



While everyone meets family members, I came to real-ize that the travel rush gives busy cities a new outlook. Markets, shops and stores are closed. Squares and streets which used to be busy look quite strange. Nev-ertheless, the city's ghostly atmosphere combined with the overwhelming red color decorations give it a new spirit.



I am particularly excited with Spring Festival-themed lanterns on streets, couplets pasted on doors depicting the Chinese character for blessings or happiness (福) and the traditional red lanterns hanging on building gates.



Walking around neighborhoods in the evening is indeed fascinating. One would appreciate various colorful lan-terns illuminating streets and the surroundings. There are a lot of red features during Spring Festival: the red envelope (红包), red costumes and red paper-cuttings have auspicious meaning.



Thanks to the technological advancement that made it possible for many people who could not travel home to use the WeChat platform to exchange digital red enve-lopes. For the first time, I personally used the same platform to send a digital red enveloped to my Chinese classmate from Henan Province. It is quite convenient and a wonderful experience.



Though I have not been able to travel far from Tianjin where I live, I learned a lot about Spring Festival and how the Chinese celebrate it on TV, ranging from tem-ple fairs, dragons and lion dances, setting off fireworks, as well as special dishes of different regions. While people in the north mostly eat dumplings jiaozi as part of the celebration, people in the south enjoy seafood like fish, crabs and shrimps.



As a foreign student, I really enjoy the variety of enter-taining TV shows during the Spring Festival, which have added to my knowledge and understanding of the Chinese culture.





