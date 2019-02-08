S.Korea anticipates concrete, substantial progress in 2nd DPRK-US summit

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said Friday that the planned second summit between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States was anticipated to make a concrete, substantial progress for denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula
.
Cho made the remark at a function in Seoul, saying a concrete, substantial progress was anticipated to be made in the second summit between top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump as the leaders reached a comprehensive, principled agreement on the peninsula's denuclearization and peace during their first meeting.
Kim and Trump were scheduled to meet in Vietnam on Feb. 27-28. The leaders held their first summit in Singapore in June last year.
The unification minister said South Korea will make utmost efforts for the success of the DPRK-US summit and the establishment of permanent peace on the peninsula by closely communicating and cooperating with the DPRK and the United States.
Meanwhile, Baik Tae-hyun, spokesman of the unification ministry, told a press briefing that South Korea anticipated a more concrete, substantial progress to be made in the second Kim-Trump summit.
The spokesman noted that relations between the two Koreas and between the DPRK and the United States formed a virtuous cycle along with denuclearization negotiations.