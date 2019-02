Flowers blossom during Spring Festival holiday across China

People take photos of plum blossoms during Spring Festival holiday at an ecological park in Nanchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Qu Mingbin)

People pose for photos with plum blossoms during Spring Festival holiday at an ecological park in Nanchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Qu Mingbin)

A tourist poses for photos with tulip flowers during Spring Festival holiday at Liuzhou Expo Garden in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Bin)

People enjoy the plum blossoms during Spring Festival holiday at an ecological park in Nanchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Qu Mingbin)

A citizen holds a baby for photos with tulip flowers during Spring Festival holiday at Liuzhou Expo Garden in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Bin)