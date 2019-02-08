Baghdad International Book Fair kicks off in Iraq

A man reads a book at the Baghdad International Book Fair 2019, in Baghdad, Iraq, Feb. 7, 2019. The fair kicked off Thursday with the participation of hundreds of publishers and high attendance of readers, as it sheds more light on eradicating terror and extremism in the war-torn country. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Iraqi President Barham Salih speaks at the opening ceremony of the Baghdad International Book Fair 2019, in Baghdad, Iraq, Feb. 7, 2019. The fair kicked off Thursday with the participation of hundreds of publishers and high attendance of readers, as it sheds more light on eradicating terror and extremism in the war-torn country. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

People select books at the Baghdad International Book Fair 2019, in Baghdad, Iraq, Feb. 7, 2019. The fair kicked off Thursday with the participation of hundreds of publishers and high attendance of readers, as it sheds more light on eradicating terror and extremism in the war-torn country. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

An art work showing the connection between human and books is seen at the Baghdad International Book Fair 2019, in Baghdad, Iraq, Feb. 7, 2019. The fair kicked off Thursday with the participation of hundreds of publishers and high attendance of readers, as it sheds more light on eradicating terror and extremism in the war-torn country. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)