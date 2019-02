Fancy lanterns displayed across China during Spring Festival

Visitors enjoy a wall-shaped Nine Dragon Screen lantern during a lantern fair to celebrate the Spring Festival in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 7, 2019. Fancy lanterns are displayed across China during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Wei)

Visitors enjoy fancy lanterns at Nangong World Botanical Amusement Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2019. Fancy lanterns are displayed across China during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Pig-themed lanterns are seen at Nangong World Botanical Amusement Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2019. Fancy lanterns are displayed across China during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Visitors enjoy fancy lanterns during a lantern fair to celebrate the Spring Festival in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 7, 2019. Fancy lanterns are displayed across China during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Wei)

Visitors enjoy fancy lanterns at Nangong World Botanical Amusement Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2019. Fancy lanterns are displayed across China during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Tourists enjoy fancy lanterns by boat at Taierzhuang scenic spot in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2019. Fancy lanterns are displayed across China during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Gao Qimin)