2019 Chicago Auto Show kicks off, eyeing future development of auto industry

The 111th Chicago Auto Show, the largest in the United States, kicked off Thursday with nearly 50 auto manufacturers showcasing nearly 1,000 vehicles at the McCormick Place this year.



There will be 20 debuts during the show, with Subaru, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Ram, Mazda, Land Rover, Nissan, Chrysler, Harley-Davidson and Alfa Romeo all presenting their new cars.



Joachim Eberhardt, Jaguar Land Rover North America President and CEO, introduced the 2020 Range Rover Evoque at the show. He addressed technology and consumer trends in the industry moving forward, saying that with the development of new technology and electrification, there would be "more changes in the next 10 years than the last century" in the auto industry.



"The world of mobility tomorrow is destination zero," he said. "Zero emissions, zero accidents, and zero congestions."



Eberhardt also said that future development would focus on "safer, cleaner and more efficient vehicles".



He pointed out that autonomous and shared vehicles will transform global mobility, particularly in metropolitan areas, and that "self-driving vehicles will be on and off roads, co-existing with vehicles with drivers."



"Chicago is big show," said Jeep Track Manager Sergio Armenta. "We have set up a great track this year, with a 35 degree climb and real boulders." Jeep's 15 vehicles are ready for test drive.



Four indoor tracks and seven outdoor ride and drives are set up at the show this year for visitors to gain first-hand driving experience.



Started in 1901, Chicago Auto Show had been held more times than any other auto show in North America. The show this year utilizes more than 1 million square feet of the McCormick Place Complex and will run until Feb. 18.

